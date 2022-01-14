Louis Armstrong House Museum launches new digital guide featuring rare photos, video and audio clips of legendary musician

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Louis Armstrong Museum in Corona has launched a new digital guide that will feature photos, audio and video into the offstage life of the legendary musician, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

Members and new audiences can learn more about the jazz musician by accessing the Bloomberg Connects app, which is a free cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies. It is available for download from Google Play or the App store.

“We are thrilled to join the outstanding museum community curated by Bloomberg Philanthropies,” said Regina Bain, executive director of the Louis Armstrong House Museum. “Through Bloomberg’s support, cultural institutions in New York and around the world can now share rare items with both our members and with new audiences. In addition to being an incredible musician, Louis Armstrong was an early adopter of new technology. He would love that our small but mighty House museum was selected to join this early cohort of museum excellence.”

Ricky Riccardi, director of Research Collections at LAHM, said the LAHM page on the Bloomberg Connects app is a dream-come-true for any fan of the “great Satchmo.”

“If you’ve already taken the tour of the Armstrong House, you’ll be able to take a deeper dive into both the Museum and our monumental Archives to learn more about Armstrong’s offstage life. And if you’ve never been to the Armstrong House, a few minutes on the Bloomberg Connects app will have you planning your next visit to Queens in a moment’s notice,” Riccardi said. “It’s such an exciting opportunity to be able to share these treasures with Armstrong fans from around the world and we’re thankful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for making it possible.”

The Louis Armstrong House Museum, located at 34-56 107th St., sustains and promotes the cultural, historical and humanitarian legacy of Armstrong, who was an artist and innovator. It provides access to the extensive archives, developing programs for the public, and engaging contemporary artists to create new works.

What was once Louis and Lucille Armstrong’s private home — a New York City and national historic landmark — is now a museum open year-round.

LAHM is in the midst of an exciting physical and programmatic expansion, bolstered by the new Louis Armstrong Center, across from the Historic House in Corona. The center will house a 75-seat performance venue and will become the new location of the Louis Armstrong Archives, the largest of any jazz musician.

The center is scheduled to be completed this spring, and will host a state-of-the-art exhibition curated by award-winning jazz pianist Jason Moran.

The Armstrong Corona campus will become a Queens-based hub for inspiration and learning, economic development, and tourism. For local neighbors, city, national, and international visitors, the new campus will permanently establish Armstrong’s legacy as one of the most influential figures in American and global history.