As the Omicron variant continues to spread in communities across the city, four new COVID-19 testing sites were opened in southeast Queens on Thursday, Jan. 6 and will continue to offer both PCR and rapid tests until Sunday, Jan. 9, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers announced.

In the fight against COVID and to keep communities safe amid the pandemic, Powers secured additional resources for the residents of Council District 31, which includes the neighborhoods of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens and Far Rockaway.

“Our district was the second deadliest ZIP Code at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am thankful for our partnership with the NYC Health+Hospitals and Department of Mental Health and Hygiene,” Brooks-Powers said. “While there is more to be done, today’s roll out of four additional sites for testing was a major step towards ensuring access to much needed resources.”

All New Yorkers are encouraged to continue wearing masks in public and to get vaccinated and boosted. Hours of operation for the Test + Trace Corps van are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is available at the following locations:

City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers’ Laurelton District office: 222-02 Merrick Blvd., Laurelton, NY 11413

222-02 Merrick Blvd., Laurelton, NY 11413 Rockaway YMCA: 207 Beach 73rd Street, Arverne, NY 11692

207 Beach 73rd Street, Arverne, NY 11692 Sports Barbershop: 144-08 243rd Street, Rosedale, NY 11422

144-08 243rd Street, Rosedale, NY 11422 McDonald’s: Corner of Mott Avenue and Beach Channel Drive, Far Rockaway, NY 11691

For more information, residents can contact the office of Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers at (718) 527-4356.

To find a testing site near you, visit nyc.gov/covidtest.