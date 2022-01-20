NYPD looking for alleged car thief who struck in Rego Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are on the lookout for an alleged car thief who struck in Rego Park earlier this month.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in front of 62-16 Woodhaven Blvd. a man entered an unsecured and unoccupied parked 2011 Honda Odyssey SUV and drove away using keys left inside the vehicle by the 51-year-old owner, police said.

The vehicle was found about three hours later by a tow truck which removed the vehicle for being illegally parked in the vicinity of 30th Road and 21st Street in Astoria. There was no property removed from the vehicle and no damage was reported.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect who is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.