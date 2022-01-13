QNS Weekender: Nine things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Snow is not on this weekend’s forecast, making it the perfect time to get out and find something to do in Queens!

Get some laughs at QED Astoria’s weekly Friday Transplants Comedy Show, featuring comics who are not from New York City doing bits about their new home, interspersed with jokes about their hometowns. Head to Alley Pond Park this Saturday with your four-legged friend and take part in a dog-friendly hike. On Sunday, Flushing Town Hall is hosting an afternoon of performances in honor of the Lunar New Year.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Jan. 14 to 16.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class is for you. Low-impact cardio sculpt classes consist of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 14.

Illuminate the Farm (Queens Farm): Illuminate the Farm is here until next week, so there are more opportunities to see holiday lanterns light up Queens Farm. The hand-crafted lanterns are made with over 1,000 lights and create an immersive experience across the farm’s six acres. Lanterns depict farm animals, fruits, vegetables, flowers and holiday designs. Patrons are also welcome to pick their own wish lantern (for $5) to decorate and take home. Advance tickets are required. Queens Farm; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. queensfarm.org. Tickets are $24.99 for general admission, $16.99 for kids 3 to 12 and free for babies 0 to 2. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jan. 14 to 16.

Transplants Comedy Show (QED Astoria): This weekly comedy show is hosted by Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen and features comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes about the city and their own hometowns. Comedians for this weekend’s show include Rallo Boykins (Comedy Central), Zubi Ahmed (Kutti Gang), Annick Adelle (Laugh Factory), Santi Espinosa (It Matters Comedy), Brittany Carey (HBO’s That Damn Michael Che), Bridget Geiran (Seance Comedy) and Lindsay Adams (Adult Swim). Purchase tickets. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Jan. 15.

Doggie Day Hike (Alley Pond Park): Put a leash on your furry friend and come for a hike in Alley Pond Park this weekend. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10:30 a.m., Jan. 15.

PINE (Rockaway Beach): Head to Rockaway Beach this weekend to see Pine, described as “an installation conceived out of necessity to mourn in a time of compiling obstacles.” The installation is created out of repurposed Christmas trees and is meant to facilitate “public grieving, commemoration and regeneration” in the midst of a pandemic. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring a blanket or beach chair. Registration is required. Beach 81st Street entrance at Rockaway Beach and Boardway. nycparks.org. Free. 3 to 6 p.m., Jan. 15.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Walking Group (Forest Park): This program will get you walking in the great outdoors. Class begins with a group warm-up led by Shape Up NYC instructor Bona Bhatia, followed by a walking workout that is appropriate for all levels and paces, ending with a cool down and stretch. Registration is required. The Overlook in Forest Park; 80-30 Park Lane. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 16.

Historic New York (Crocheron Park): The Urban Park Rangers will teach participants about Crocheron Park in Bayside. This local neighborhood park was created from the estates of the Crocheron and Golden Families. Learn about the natural landscape and cultural significance of this popular locale. Registration is required. 33rd Road and 215th Place in Crocheron Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 16.

Viva Chinese Opera: An Afternoon of Chinese Theater in Celebration of Lunar New Year (Flushing Town Hall): Celebrate Lunar New Year with Flushing Town Hall, featuring an afternoon of music, culture and arts in honor of the Year of the Tiger. The event is a collaboration with the Chinese American Arts Council and will include seven renowned and popular Chinese opera plays. Registration is required. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 1:30 p.m., Jan. 16.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.