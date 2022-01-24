Queensboro FC, lawmakers distribute thousands of diapers to Commonpoint Queens locations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queensboro FC helped distribute more than 300 cases of diapers to four Commonpoint Queens locations around the borough on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Back in December, the nonprofit received a donation through Allied Foundation’s Every Bottom Cover in Queens program, which gives low-income families access to diapers. Congresswoman Grace Meng and Councilwoman Linda Lee joined Queensboro FC in distributing 26,400 diapers and wipes to food pantries in Forest Hills, Little Neck, Queens Village and Elmhurst.

“Having members of our own homegrown pro soccer team on-hand to help their neighbors is incredibly moving. I can’t forget, a huge thank you to Men on the Move for their donation of a truck!” Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman said.

According to a 2013 study from the American Academy of Pediatrics on diaper needs and its impact on child health, “an inadequate supply of diapers increasing parenting stress is a predictor of maternal depression and is linked to negative impacts on child health.”

Children in low-income families are at the greatest risk of suffering negative effects of diaper needs, including infection, rash and poor health outcomes.

“Our partners at the Allied Foundation provide our clients with the diapers and wipes our community desperately needs,” Ellman said. “Currently the government does not recognize diapers as a basic need and no program — not SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid — allocates dollars specifically for their purchase. A family could spend upwards of 14% of their income on diapers! This represents critical funds for a struggling family. We are very grateful to the individuals and foundations like the Allied Foundation for their generosity in helping our most vulnerable.”

The distribution effort took place at four of Commonpoint Queens’ locations: the Forest Hills Food Pantry, Martin Van Buren High School, Little Neck Food Pantry and the Jack and Shirley Silver Employment Hub.