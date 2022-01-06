St. John’s Episcopal Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2022

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway is celebrating its first baby delivery of the new year.

Entering the world on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 pounds and 21 inches long, baby boy Gaverson Paul was born healthy and strong to proud parents, Far Rockaway residents Rose and Guypson Paul.

St. John’s staff showered baby Gaverson with gifts to celebrate the momentous occasion of his aerial. Gifts included diapers, baby care essentials, a stroller and car seat, a diaper bag, clothing, and a baby monitor donated by Jzanus, a Long Island-based company.

“We are very pleased with the care that we have received at St. John’s,” Rose Paul said.

Gaverson Paul echoed her sentiments saying,”We highly recommend delivering your baby at St. John’s. It was an excellent experience.”

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital is the only hospital providing emergency and ambulatory care to the densely populated and medically underserved communities on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Recognized as a Baby Friendly Designated hospital as of March 2020, SJEH celebrates more than 110 years of community care, the 257-bed facility provides peoples of all faiths with comprehensive preventative, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation services, regardless of ability to pay.