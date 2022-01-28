Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man on Wednesday morning.

The two men were engaged in a verbal dispute just before 7 a.m. at the corner of 85th Street and Roosevelt Avenue when the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the 52-year-old victim three times in his arm, police said.

The victim called 911 later that morning from his home and was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he received stitches to close his wounds.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect who was wearing a light-colored jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white baseball cap, white pants and dark sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.