Suspect steals medical equipment from Ridgewood office: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are on the lookout for a suspect who gained entry to a medical and dental facility on Thursday, Jan. 13, and allegedly made off with equipment, according to the NYPD.

Police say that at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, a man entered the storefront on Fresh Pond Road near the intersection of Madison Street through the sidewalk metal grate which appeared to be unlocked.

Once inside, the suspect removed various medical equipment and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The various medical equipment removed had an undetermined cash value, police said, adding that there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, and described him as having a light complexion, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and jeans with black sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.