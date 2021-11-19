Eight kids stunned after Taser struck fence at Ridgewood school

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Eight students were leaning on a fence during recess at P.S. 305 in Ridgewood when a Taser struck the metal and shocked them on Thursday, Nov. 18 afternoon.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault with a weapon in front of 360 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.

According to the NYPD, a school aid informed officers that two older kids were seen firing the Taser at the fence and then fled thereafter. A 15-year-old received a juvenile report and was released from police custody.

Four girls and four boys, all between ages 8 and 10, were taken to Wyckoff Medical Center, but did not sustain any injuries.

“The safety of our students is paramount, and school safety immediately responded to an incident during recess,” a Department of Education spokesperson said. “We are assisting the NYPD with an investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, the involved young people were transported to a local hospital with no injuries.”

A police investigation is ongoing.