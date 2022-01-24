Teen motorist struck and killed as he changed a flat tire in Astoria: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The driver of an SUV fatally struck a young man who was attempting to change a tire near Hoyt Playground in Astoria on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to authorities.

Police say an 18-year-old motorist was pulled over with a flat tire on Hoyt Avenue North near 29th Street at around 11:30 p.m. when officers from the nearby 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call regarding a person struck by a vehicle at the location.

A preliminary investigation determined the teenager was changing the tire on his car when he was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling northbound on Hoyt at the approach to the RFK Bridge, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the young man dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the SUV remained at the scene, but a police spokesperson would not confirm if an arrest was made.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating and the identity of the victim is pending proper family notification, according to the NYPD.