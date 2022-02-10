‘Gut-wrenching to see’: Driver fatally strikes 10-year-old Far Rockaway girl

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 10-year-old girl died in a late afternoon car crash in Far Rockaway on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to authorities.

According to NYPD reports, the young girl, identified as Davina Afokoba, was struck by a driver on Beach Channel Drive and lived just minutes away on Pinson Street.

On Feb. 9 around 4:13 p.m., police from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call about a car that had crashed into a pedestrian at Beach Channel Drive. Upon arrival, cops found that a 34-year-old woman driving a 2009 Mazda CX9 had struck two pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk.

The New York Post reported that the driver only had her learner’s permit and sped up while making a turn at the busy intersection before striking a nearby building.

Police said that Afokoba was pinned against the building at the site of the crash. EMS personnel responded and pronounced her dead on the scene.

A second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The 34-year-old driver remained on the scene and was also reportedly taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

“It is gut-wrenching to see a child lose her life at such a young age, with such a bright future ahead of her” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “The deepest condolences of our entire borough go to Davina’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. There is nothing more imperative than street safety, let us double down on our efforts to prevent another horrific tragedy like this from striking another community.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect the comment by Queens Borough President Richards.