Three sought in Far Rockaway shooting that left man wounded: NYPD

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are on the lookout for three men who were involved in a shooting that left a man wounded on Saturday night, Feb. 5.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in front of the Seagirt Deli and Grill located at 17-39 Seagirt Blvd. The 27-year-old victim was walking past the trio when one of them engaged him in conversation.

The two engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired off a shot that struck the victim in his upper left leg, according to authorities. The three assailants fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction after the shooting.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens in Hillcrest, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the shooting and described the gunman as having a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, black pants, a blue T-shirt and a black fur hooded winter jacket.

A second man was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants, and the third suspect was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.