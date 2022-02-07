Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The annual Lunar New Year parade in Flushing made a celebratory return last Saturday.

Elected officials, cultural groups and community members marched down the streets of Flushing in honor of the Year of the Tiger.

The parade marked the return of Flushing’s yearly tradition since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

On Jan. 27, the Flushing Chinese Business Association (FCBA), the Korean American Association of Queens and other members of the 2022 Lunar New Year Parade Committee hosted a final press conference prior to the parade’s return.

“Flushing is back!” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce at the Jan. 27 press conference. “The Year of the Tiger will symbolize the strength, resilience and rebirth of our community as we emerge from the ravages of COVID-19 and an epidemic of anti-Asian violence.”

See photos below of the 2022 Flushing Lunar New Year parade.