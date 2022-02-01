PHOTOS: Flushing community celebrates Lunar New Year at cultural street fair
Glow Community Center in Flushing hosted a Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair where artists and vendors could show off their work on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams
Community members gathered at the Glow Community Center in Flushing for their Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The event featured a variety of cultural demonstrations — including a Sichuan opera face-changing, Chinese yoyo and acrobatics performances, as well as a children’s fashion show which had participants showcase beautiful traditional garments — in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Many vendors were also stationed and displayed their Lunar New Year-themed goods and delicious samples of Chinese cuisine.
See the photos of the event below.
Vendors showcased and sold their Lunar New Year-themed items. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Glow Community Center in Flushing hosted a Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair where artists and vendors could show off their work on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Vendors showcased and sold their Lunar New Year-themed items. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
The God of Wealth (CáiShén) posed for pictures with red envelopes containing money. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Vendors showcased and sold their Lunar New Year-themed items. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
The Grow Community Center in Flushing hosted a Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair on Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
An artist paints Chinese letters and symbols at the Glow Community Center’s Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair on Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
A vendor showcased their paper sculptures. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Kids make papier-mâché tigers and decorate with stickers. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Performers danced while doing tricks with a Chinese yo-yo. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
A performance by Chinese Acrobat “Happy Chef,” who has been showcasing his talent for over 40 years. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
A children’s runway show at the Glow Community Center’s Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair event on Saturday, Jan. 22. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
A children’s runway show at the Glow Community Center’s Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair event on Saturday, Jan. 22. (Photo by Adrian Childress)
Kids receive red envelopes with money at the Glow Community Center’s Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair event on Saturday, Jan. 22. (Photo by Adrian Childress)