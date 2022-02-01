PHOTOS: Flushing community celebrates Lunar New Year at cultural street fair

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Community members gathered at the Glow Community Center in Flushing for their Lunar New Year Cultural Street Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The event featured a variety of cultural demonstrations — including a Sichuan opera face-changing, Chinese yoyo and acrobatics performances, as well as a children’s fashion show which had participants showcase beautiful traditional garments — in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Many vendors were also stationed and displayed their Lunar New Year-themed goods and delicious samples of Chinese cuisine.

See the photos of the event below.