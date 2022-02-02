Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Mets were among the league leaders in games postponed by weather in 2021 and that persisted into the off-season. Last weekend’s job fair at Citi Field had to be rescheduled after Winter Storm Kenan dumped nearly a foot of snow in Queens.

The team announced the job fair will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5 p.m. in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.

The Mets are hiring for more than a dozen positions in security, guest experience, hospitality and other departments.

More information about the job fair, including a registration form and descriptions of open positions, can be found on the team website here.

All participants will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The entrance to the job fair will be located at the Hodges VIP gate, located along the first-base side of Citi Field. Those who drive to the event will be able to park in Lot G off Seaver Way.