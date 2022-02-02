Quantcast
News

Mets reschedule Citi Field job fair for this Saturday

By
0
comments
Posted on
The New York Mets are hosting a job fair at Citi Field looking to fill numerous positions off the field on Saturday. (QNS file photo)

The New York Mets were among the league leaders in games postponed by weather in 2021 and that persisted into the off-season. Last weekend’s job fair at Citi Field had to be rescheduled after Winter Storm Kenan dumped nearly a foot of snow in Queens.

The team announced the job fair will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5 p.m. in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.

The Mets are hiring for more than a dozen positions in security, guest experience, hospitality and other departments.

More information about the job fair, including a registration form and descriptions of open positions, can be found on the team website here.

All participants will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The entrance to the job fair will be located at the Hodges VIP gate, located along the first-base side of Citi Field. Those who drive to the event will be able to park in Lot G off Seaver Way.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York