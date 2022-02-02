The New York Mets were among the league leaders in games postponed by weather in 2021 and that persisted into the off-season. Last weekend’s job fair at Citi Field had to be rescheduled after Winter Storm Kenan dumped nearly a foot of snow in Queens.
The team announced the job fair will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5 p.m. in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.
The Mets are hiring for more than a dozen positions in security, guest experience, hospitality and other departments.
More information about the job fair, including a registration form and descriptions of open positions, can be found on the team website here.
All participants will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The entrance to the job fair will be located at the Hodges VIP gate, located along the first-base side of Citi Field. Those who drive to the event will be able to park in Lot G off Seaver Way.