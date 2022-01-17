Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Mets spent most of the off-season rebuilding its roster into a legitimate pennant contender with key additions like new skipper Buck Showalter and pitching ace Max Sherzer as well as a host of position players. Now the team is looking to fortify its off-the-field personnel.

The Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.

The event will take place in two three-hour sessions, a morning session beginning at 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Mets are hiring for more than a dozen positions in security, guest experience, hospitality and other departments.

More information about the job fair, including a registration form and descriptions of open positions, can be found mlb.com/mets/team/jobs/fair.

All participants will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The entrance to the job fair will be located at the Hodges VIP gate, located along the first-base side of Citi Field. Those who drive to the event will be able to park in Lot G off Seaver Way.