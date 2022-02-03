Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

After arriving in New York City Thursday morning for a much-anticipated meeting with Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other city officials on the outbreak of gun violence in the Big Apple, President Joe Biden headed to P.S. 111 in Long Island City, where he met with community leaders to discuss various violence prevention programs.

See photos of the president at P.S. 11 below: