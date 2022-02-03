U.S. President Joe Biden listens to K. Bain, Founder and Executive Director of Community Capacity Development, during his visit to New York public school P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders in Queens, New York City, New York, U.S., February 3, 2022. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)
After arriving in New York City Thursday morning for a much-anticipated meeting with Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other city officials on the outbreak of gun violence in the Big Apple, President Joe Biden headed to P.S. 111 in Long Island City, where he met with community leaders to discuss various violence prevention programs.