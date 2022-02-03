QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The snow is melting and the weather will be mostly dry this weekend. Check out the activities happening in Queens.

On Friday, check out the Bayside Historical Society’s 21st Annual Winter Art Show from the comfort of your own home. On Saturday, center your mind on a nature meditation hike in Alley Pond Park. On Sunday, do a walking workout at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Feb. 4 to 6.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 4.

21st Annual Winter Art Show (Bayside Historical Society): Check out some awesome art by local creators at BHS’s annual winter art show. From now until the end of the month, see paintings, sculptures, drawings and more from some of the best Queens artists. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. All day. Feb. 4 to 28.

All Pro Comedy Showcase (QED Astoria): This QED series features national headliners with special guests and other surprises thrown in. This week’s lineup includes Ismael Loutfi, Liz Glazer, Jessi Eigner, Brian Kim and Tom Peters. Lineups are subject to change. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. $15 per person. 9:30 to 11 p.m., Feb. 4.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 5.

Nature Meditation (Alley Pond Park): Clear your mind with the Urban Park Rangers on this calm nature hike through Alley Pond Park. Participants will stroll through some of the park’s quiet areas while disconnecting from their stress. Oakland Lake in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 5.

Valentine Crafts at the Castle (Bayside Historical Society): Create some fun Valentine’s Day crafts ahead of the holiday. The afternoon of activities is suitable for kids ages 4 to 12. Registration is required. 208 Totten Ave., Bayside at Bayside Historical Society. baysidehistorical.org. $5 per child and $15 maximum per family. 12 to 2 p.m., Feb. 5.

Nerd is the New Black Comedy Show (QED Astoria): Host Charles McBee invites some of the funniest comedians in the biz to perform smart and edgy stand-up at QED. Guests include LeClerc Andre, Khalid Rahmaan and Ben Asher. Lineups are subject to change. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. $10 per person. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Feb. 5.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 6.

Sunday Jazz Brunch (Bayside Historical Society): Enjoy an afternoon of jazz music with BHS’ live jazz event featuring the Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet. Guests will get personal, wrapped refreshments in addition to coffee, tea, wine and soda. Registration is closed but those who still want to attend should contact 718-352-1548 or info@baysidehistorical.org. 208 Totten Ave., Bayside at Bayside Historical Society. baysidehistorical.org. $30 for members and $35 for non-members. 12 to 3 p.m., Feb. 6.

Nature Exploration Hike (Willow Lake): This hike will help you to discover the plants and animals that inhabit Willow Lake. Participants should bring their own binoculars and field guides. Willow Lake entrance in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 6.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.