Rego Park thieves nab woman’s designer purse, cash

Police are looking for pair of thieves who stole a designer purse and $200 in cash from a woman in Rego Park last weekend.

According to police reports, a 31-year-old woman was walking on Queens Boulevard near 63rd Avenue just past midnight on Feb. 12, when two men on a moped approached her from behind and forcefully took her $500 Prada purse and $200 in cash from her hand. The thieves then allegedly fled northwest on Queens Boulevard.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the theft, cops said.

The Rego Park thieves were later observed on surveillance video at around 1:38 a.m. trying to use the victim’s credit card in a convenience store near Logan Street and Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

Police said that the first suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black balaclava.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.