Police seek suspect who stole from 12-year-old boy, among others, in string of Jamaica robberies

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a man who allegedly claimed to have a gun during a series of robberies in the last few weeks.

Authorities say that during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 26, the suspect approached a 12-year-old boy in front of 15-01 Jamaica Ave. and “simulated a firearm,” before taking the youngster’s Samsung cellphone and fleeing on foot.

During the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 31, the same suspect approached a 26-year-old man standing in front of 90-37 Parson Blvd., pulled out a gun and took the victim’s MetroCard before fleeing, police said.

Two days later, at 2 p.m. the suspect approached an 18-year-old man near the intersection of 163rd Street and Jamaica Avenue and once again simulated a firearm before demanding money, taking $80 in cash and fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD on Feb. 4 released surveillance images of the suspect that show him wearing a multicolored jacket over a red hoodie, jeans and construction boots. He was also seen wearing a dark jacket with “Brooklyn” across the back, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.