Teen assaulted, robbed by gang outside Ridgewood Dunkin’: NYPD

One of the suspects who robbed a teen outside of a Dunkin’ in Ridgewood. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A teenager was attacked and robbed in broad daylight as he sat outside a Dunkin’ shop located at 325 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood earlier this month.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was sitting at a table outside drinking coffee just after 2 p.m. when he was approached by five men who, without provocation, struck him in the face.

One of the suspects who robbed a teen outside of a Dunkin’ in Ridgewood. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The group forcibly removed the young man’s Apple 11 iPhone and AirPods before taking off on foot. The gang was last seen heading southbound on Myrtle Avenue and was captured on surveillance video about 10 minutes later entering the subway station at the corner on Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues. Although the victim sustained a minor injury to his face, he refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the surveillance images of the suspects. One man had a beard and black hair and he was wearing a black fur hooded winter jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a face mask.

One of the suspects who robbed a teen outside of a Dunkin’ in Ridgewood. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The second suspect had a medium complexion and a mustache and he was wearing a black Adidas track jacket with white stripes on the arms, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black balaclava mask and Nike sneakers, police said.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded winter jacket, light-colored sweatpants and a black balaclava mask, according to authorities. The fourth man wore a yellow and blue North Face hooded winter jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The fifth suspect wore a dark-colored winter jacket, red hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

One of the suspects who robbed a teen outside of a Dunkin’ in Ridgewood. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

