Teen assaulted, robbed by gang outside Ridgewood Dunkin’: NYPD

A teenager was attacked and robbed in broad daylight as he sat outside a Dunkin’ shop located at 325 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood earlier this month.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was sitting at a table outside drinking coffee just after 2 p.m. when he was approached by five men who, without provocation, struck him in the face.

The group forcibly removed the young man’s Apple 11 iPhone and AirPods before taking off on foot. The gang was last seen heading southbound on Myrtle Avenue and was captured on surveillance video about 10 minutes later entering the subway station at the corner on Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues. Although the victim sustained a minor injury to his face, he refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the surveillance images of the suspects. One man had a beard and black hair and he was wearing a black fur hooded winter jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a face mask.

The second suspect had a medium complexion and a mustache and he was wearing a black Adidas track jacket with white stripes on the arms, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black balaclava mask and Nike sneakers, police said.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded winter jacket, light-colored sweatpants and a black balaclava mask, according to authorities. The fourth man wore a yellow and blue North Face hooded winter jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The fifth suspect wore a dark-colored winter jacket, red hooded sweatshirt and a mask.