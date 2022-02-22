Two teens injured after scooter collides with car in Glendale: NYPD

Two teenagers were injured after the scooter they were riding on slammed into a car on Cooper Avenue in Glendale on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21, according to authorities.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision along the southern edge of St. John Cemetery near 88th Street and discovered a 15-year-old boy with injuries to his right leg and a 16-year-old girl with severe head trauma, police said. EMS responded to the scene and transported the boy to Cohen Children’s Hospital in Glen Oaks in stable condition. The girl was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the boy was operating a 2021 Yamaha scooter with the girl riding as a passenger.

According to the investigation, a 2021 Mazda CX-30 was on Cooper Avenue approaching 88th Street when the scooter struck the vehicle, ejecting both riders. A 30-year-old man who was driving the Mazda, and a 27-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat, were taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Center where they were treated and released, police said.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.