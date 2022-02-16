Thief steals $1,000 from TD Bank in Howard Beach

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for a thief who made off with $1,000 in cash from a bank in Howard Beach.

According to cops from the 106th Precinct, the man entered a TD Bank at 162-02 Cross Bay Blvd. on Sunday, Feb. 13, just before noon. The crook allegedly approached the teller and passed over a demand note and a reusable bag. The teller put $1,000 in the man’s bag and he fled in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.