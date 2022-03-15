Quantcast

Airport Voice

CBP, Law Enforcement up in arms against firearms

By Jeff Yapalater
Law Enforcement Collaboration Chief Inspector Matt Hyland-NYPD; Captain Brian Nyhus-NYPD; Tim Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA; Frank Russo, CBP Director Field Operations.

Up in arms over firearms. JFK Customs Border Protection hosted HSI, DEA and NYPD field operations to share the efforts of these agencies with the public in fighting illegal firearms imports in the NYC area.

Every day criminals overseas are shipping guns and parts of guns into NYC where alert CBP workers detect and confiscate these items. Then the arms of the other agencies investigate and the DA’s indict those who collaborate with the shippers. Through these collaborations and task forces, law enforcement is making the streets safer, one gun at a time, everyday.

