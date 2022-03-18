Quantcast
Cops searching for Corona creep for allegedly fondling 11-year-old girl

Cops are looking for this man they suspect sexually abused an 11-year-old girl near a Corona school Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a man who allegedly groped an 11-year-old girl near PS 110 in Corona on Monday morning.

The suspect approached the youngster around 7:30 a.m. on March 14, near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and proceeded to grab her rear end, police said, calling the incident “sex abuse.”

Corona
The man took off in an unknown direction. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket with horizontal zippers across the chest, a blue face mask, dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

