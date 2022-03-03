Quantcast
Jamaica

Department of Corrections employee arrested in Queens for burglary and other crimes: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

An employee at the NYC Department of Corrections was arrested while on-duty Thursday, March 3, and charged with several crimes including burglary and animal cruelty, police said.

On Thursday, March 3 around 7:45 a.m., police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica arrested 27-year-old Brandon Pearce. According to the NYPD, Pearce was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal trespassing.

Pearce’s arrest is the second arrest in two days of a city employee in the 113th Precinct.

On March 1, police arrested South Jamaica teacher Michael Taylor, 59, who was accused of allegedly groping a 17-year-old student. Taylor was arraigned at Queens Criminal Court on charges of forcible touching and harassment in the second degree.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York