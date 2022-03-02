South Jamaica teacher busted for allegedly groping 17-year-old student: NYPD

A teacher at August Martin High School in South Jamaica was busted Tuesday, March 1, for allegedly groping one of his students, according to authorities.

Officers from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica took Michael Taylor, 59, of Brooklyn, into custody inside the school on Tuesday.

He was arraigned later that evening at Queens Criminal Court on charges of forcible touching and harassment in the second degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor approached one of his students, a 17-year-old female, and told her, “I see you have been acting funny lately,” and then placed his hand inside her pants pocket and rubbed her thigh.

Taylor acted without the student’s consent, according to the complaint.

QNS reached out to the city Department of Education and is awaiting a response.