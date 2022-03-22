Far Rockaway crossing guard busted for allegedly threatening landlord with fake pistol: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD school crossing guard was arrested at her Far Rockaway home Monday for allegedly threatening her landlord with a fake handgun during an argument over the building’s no-pet policy, according to the NYPD.

Destiny Nunez, 21, appeared at Queens Criminal Court where she was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after she was taken into custody by officers from the 101st Precinct.

The landlord, who lives in the same building at 10-61 McBride St., phoned in a complaint to the 101st Precinct just after 8 a.m. saying he had been threatened with “serious physical injury or death,” according to the criminal complaint.

During an argument inside Nunez’s apartment over her dog, the landlord told police he saw Nunez reach over the mattress and pull out “what appeared to be a black firearm,” and swing it toward him while shouting, “Get the f-ck out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police discovered the fake handgun under the mattress and confirmed in court documents that it looked like a Glock pistol. Four rounds of 9mm ammunition were also recovered in the bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.