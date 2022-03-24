Forest Hills man faces life in prison for fatal stabbing during South Richmand Hill home invasion: DA

A Forest Hills man is facing life in prison for his role in a botched South Richmond Hill home invasion that resulted in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in 2016, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Kristof Williams, 27, of Grand Central Parkway, was convicted at trial of murder in the second degree and other crimes that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday, March 24. The victim was stabbed to death when the defendant and others broke into the home on 110th Street in November 2016. Williams is the fourth defendant charged in the deadly incident, Katz said.

According to trial records, in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2016. Williams and three others entered the home believing they would find Xanax pills, marijuana and cash. Williams and the other attackers found Eddie Ventura, 20, in a bedroom playing video games with two others. Ventura fought with one of the men and was stabbed numerous times in the back and thigh. Ventura died as a result of the stab wounds.

“After nearly two weeks of listening to testimony, a jury found the defendant guilty of murder in the death of a young man who was at a friend’s home playing video games when he was suddenly attacked and killed,” Katz said. “This defendant was a participant in this senseless act of violence. His fate will now be determined when the court sentences him for his criminal action.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise, who presided at trial, set the defendant’s sentencing for May 6. At that time, Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the DA’s office, defendant Khalil Moses pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 21 years in prison in September 2020.

John Pichardo pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced in July 2020 to 15 years in prison. Jose Pichardo was found guilty at trial on murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in October 2021.