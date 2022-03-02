Jackson Heights man robbed at gunpoint in lobby of his apartment building: NYPD

Two crooks robbed a Jackson Heights man at gunpoint as he entered the lobby of his apartment building last Friday.

The 29-year-old victim was entering The Riviera, located at 34-15 94th St. just a block away from the 115th Precinct, just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 25, when he was approached by two men. Authorities say that one of the men proceeded to pull out a handgun and demand his property, police said.

The two men then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet, jewelry and cellphone and fled the apartment building on foot. No injuries were reported and the total estimated value of the property was approximately $1,800, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects, who are described as 20 to 30 years of age. Both were last seen wearing dark clothing.

