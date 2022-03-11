Man caught on video breaking the front window of Jamaica church entrance

Police from the 103rd Precinct are searching for the man who used a stick to break the window of the main entrance to a Jamaica church on Tuesday, March 8.

Authorities say that the unidentified male suspect approached the front entrance of Community Church of Christ, located at 167-04 108 Ave., around 1:30 a.m. on March 8. The man then proceeded to smash the front window frame of the church’s main entrance with a large stick.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

Police on March 10 released surveillance video that shows the suspect smashing the glass window.

An investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Unit is ongoing. The incident comes just two days after a Hollis church was vandalized earlier this month.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.