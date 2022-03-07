New bar opens in Long Island City offering specialty cocktails

The Bar at JACX&CO, located at 28-17 Jackson Ave., just opened its doors in Long Island City on Friday, March 4.

The full-service bar offers a large range of cocktails curated by the JACX&CO team as well as wine, cider and beer from local makers. Cocktail highlights include the Sunnyside, a gin drink with fresh lime juice and mint, and the Tale of 2 Cities with aged rum shaken with apricot liqueur simple syrup, lime and orange bitters.

Events like trivia, comedy shows and more will launch as the weather gets warmer. The bar, offering 215 indoor seats, is also open to private and semi-private events.

“The Bar at JACX&CO provides a multifaceted gathering place for friends, family, co-workers, and visitors in Long Island City,” said JACX&CO General Manager Shana Watts. “We love our vibrant neighborhood and aim to be a true community hub, offering a diverse collection of food, beverages and event programming.”

JACX&CO is located on the plaza level of The JACX, a 1.2-million-square-foot creative office campus developed by Tishman Speyer in Long Island City that’s accessible by the 7, N, W, E, M, R and G trains.

Food vendors at JACX&CO include Beebe’s, BIAO Sugar, Méxology and more. The food hall and bar facilitate orders via Bbot, an order-and-pay platform, allowing guests to order from different eateries for dine-in, delivery and pick-up.

The Bar at JACX&CO is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.with extended hours on Friday and Saturday, from noon to 11 p.m. JACX&CO’s food vendors are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours for the all-day café, Ghaya, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about JACX&CO, visit jacxandco.com. Guests can reach the food hall at 929-510-7040. For ongoing updates, guests can follow JACX&CO on Instagram @jacxandco and on Facebook.com/jacxandco.