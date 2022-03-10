New Jersey man busted in fatal shooing of school safety agent outside Astoria nightclub: NYPD

The NYPD arrested a New Jersey man in connection to the fatal shooting of a school safety agent outside a Steinway Street nightclub in Astoria last year.

Quasawn Williams, 29, of Guttenburg, was taken into custody Wednesday, March 9, and charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 23, 2021, shooting that erupted outside the Stiletto Lounge that killed 27-year-old Mye Johnson, an NYPD school safety agent from Bushwick, Brooklyn, who was celebrating her birthday with a twin sister who was also wounded in the hail of gunfire along with one of their friends.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call about the gunfire just after 4 a.m. and discovered Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and leg. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the single mother of a 7-year-old son to nearby Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Johnson’s twin sister was shot in her left knee and the 27-year-old friend was wounded in his rear end and left shoulder. They were transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition

Williams was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and is awaiting his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.