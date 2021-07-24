Man fatally shot in front of South Jamaica auto repair shop: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was found fatally shot in front of an auto repair shop at 105-23 150th St. in South Jamaica on Saturday morning.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct found the unconscious man with bullet wounds to his head and torso while responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the location at about 2:46 a.m. on July 24. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to pick up possible sounds of gunfire to more quickly respond to shootings.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity was not released by police, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect.