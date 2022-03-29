NYC Parks employee arrested for attacking coworker in Long Island City: NYPD

An on-duty NYC Parks worker was busted Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked a coworker in an industrial area near the Long Island City waterfront.

Police from the 108th Precinct arrested Darryl Brown, 46, and charged him with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon after he got into an argument with the unidentified Parks employee around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, at the corner of Ninth Street and 43rd Road, two blocks south of the Queensboro Bridge.

What began as a verbal dispute turned physical with Brown punching his coworker in the face, according to an NYPD spokesman, adding that the motive of the dispute is not clear.

The suspect then used a sharp object that caused puncture wounds on the man’s arm, stomach and hand with a deep laceration on one of his fingers, the spokesman said.

A knife was recovered by officers following the attack but it wasn’t clear if it was what caused the man’s wounds.

He was treated at an area hospital for his wounds, but the spokesman didn’t know if he had been admitted to the hospital.

A Parks spokeswoman told QNS that Brown has been suspended and the department will be investigating the incident.