Police looking for three suspects in South Richmond Hill armed robbery

South Richmond Hill robbery
Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for three armed men who allegedly robbed two victims in South Richmond Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The 44-year-old man was standing with a 60-year-old man in front of 123-23 Liberty Ave. around 4 a.m. when the three individuals approached and displayed a firearm and a knife and forcibly removed $500 before taking off northbound on 124th Street on foot, police said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident and there are no arrests, police said.

NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects walking together on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

