Man breaks into two Fresh Meadows homes, one woman sexually abused: NYPD

A Fresh Meadows woman was terrorized in her own home last week by an unknown man, according to police.

The 49-year-old victim was napping in her home near 188th Street and 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, when she was allegedly awoken by a man standing over her bed while holding her cellphone. The woman jumped out of bed and chased the suspect out of her apartment, police said.

As the assailant was exiting the Fresh Meadows apartment, he suddenly turned toward the victim and threw her against a wall while pinning her hands behind her. He then sexually abused her before running off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

About a half-hour later, in the vicinity of 185th Street and 186th Place in Fresh Meadows, the same man entered the rear of the location through an unlocked back fence gate and removed power tools and a Razor scooter in the shed worth approximately $370. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from the first incident and video surveillance taken at the second location. He was last seen wearing a black and red windbreaker over a black hoodie, light-colored sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.