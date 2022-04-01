Brooklyn man ranks over 200 bagel places in NYC with Middle Village location earning top spot

Bushwick resident Mike Varley, 38, spent 13 months tasting bagels from 202 bagel places in the city, coming up with a ranking and score for each one before compiling an interactive map displaying the locations with an icon grade and scores based on a five-point scale.

According to Varley, the best bagel place is Hot Bagels (P&C Bagels) at 7905 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village, earning a score of 4.75 out of 5.

When conducting his taste tests, Varley would always order an everything bagel with scallion cream cheese. which according to Varley, served two functions.

“First, it operated as a means of controlled comparison,” Varley said. “Second, both options allow for creativity and variety in preparation while still being among the most popular order options.”

He splits his reviews into three categories: store, bagel and cream cheese. Additionally, Varley said he tried to identify what may be unique about each experience. His reviews typically take about an hour to write.

Varley described this project as an offshoot of one he began in 2020 called Total Clarity when he and his wife walked in five marathons a week in a year for a total of 7,000 miles across the five boroughs of the city.

“Pretty early on I realized I had a unique opportunity to survey all that NYC bagels had to offer — both because I would be visiting every neighborhood and because I’d be burning the bagels off with a marathon a day,” Varley said.

He tried three bagels a week throughout Total Clarity before devoting another month to trying 50 more locations.

When it came to P&C Bagels, Varley said “the combination of unique store aesthetics, a great staff, the crusty toasty quality of the bagel and the freshness of the cream cheese with great scallion texture additions made [it] a winner.”

QNS reached out to P&C Bagels for comment and is waiting for a response.

Varley said he is already looking into adding more stores that he missed or may have opened up after the list. He said popular demand has been dictating which ones he has or intends to try.

According to Everything is Everything, the ideal bagel store has a combination of “second nature intangibles and intimate familiarity with services offered.” While he admits more established stores are usually at an advantage, more contemporary stores can certainly catch up with thoughtful intentions, customer engagement and flexibility to experiment with services.

“A ‘5’ bagel store represents the ultimate in presentation, product freshness, order management and bagel staff skill,” Varley said.

While Everything is Everything does provide detailed reviews, Varley emphasizes that the grading system for bagels is still subjective.

According to Varley, “the qualities of an elite bagel are peak freshness, a strong chew identity, compelling flavor and texture dialogue between topping and dough and its ability to enhance the applied spread via radiant heating, texture complement or otherwise.”

When it comes to cream cheese, the application plays a big role in deciding the score.

“Too little creates a persistent feeling of longing, too much is a logistical nightmare of spread management and bagel obfuscation,” Varley said. “Messy preparation can result in constant napkin grabbing that mars the experience.”

In addition to application amount and technique, other factors Varley considers when judging the cream cheese are viscosity, dairy perspective, scallion texture, scallion flavoring and interplay with the bagel.

Varley also created a post on his website explaining what he refers to as “The Ten Bagel Axioms.” These axioms are: