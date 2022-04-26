Borough President Richards endorses Ardila in race to replace western Queens assemblywoman

With two months to go until the Democratic primary, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards weighed in on the race to replace longtime western Queens Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan by endorsing progressive Maspeth native and community activist Juan Ardila in his campaign to represent Assembly District 37.

The district includes the neighborhoods of Long Island City, Sunnyside, Ridgewood, Woodside and Maspeth, which Nolan represented for 38 years before announcing she would retire at the end of the year.

“Juan Ardila has always been a passionate advocate for the community,” Richards said. “He is a leader who understands the need for protecting tenants, expanding healthcare access and fixing the climate crisis here in Queens. I’m excited to support Juan for Assembly because I know he will be a strong champion for progress in Albany.”

Ardila, who mounted a strong challenge to Councilman Robert Holden, receiving 45% of the vote in 2021, is a lifelong Queens resident and first-generation American. The son of a Colombian father and Honduran-Cuban mother said he understands the hardships of working-class families and he’s running to improve the public schools, the criminal justice system and housing policies.

Richards is the latest addition to a growing list of endorsements for Ardila including state Senator Jessica Ramos, state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, the Working Families Party, DC 37 and Make the Road Action.

“I’m honored to have the support of a dedicated public servant like Borough President Richards,” Ardila said. “He works hard every day to help educate our kids, keep our community safe and he has a plan for addressing climate change. It is wonderful to have the backing of the people who understand the needs of our community and the challenges we face.”

Ardila will face three Sunnyside residents including community leaders Brent O’Leary, attorney Jim Magee and lawyer Johanna Carmona — who was endorsed by Nolan — in the June 28th Democratic primary.