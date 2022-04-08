Cabán endorses Ardila in race to replace western Queens assemblywoman

Maspeth native and community activist Juan Ardila added another key progressive endorsement in the race to replace longtime Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 38-year career representing western Queens in Albany.

Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán on April 7 threw her support behind Ardila, joining a growing coalition including State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and the Working Families Party.

“I’m excited to support Juan Ardila for the New York State Assembly,” Cabán said. “Western Queens needs a fighter up in Albany — someone who will expand protections for tenants, deliver investments in resilient, green infrastructure, support gig workers and low-wage laborers and better our public schools. I have no doubt that Juan has the experience, vision and passion to make Queens a safer, more equitable, more just borough for all of our neighbors.”

Ardila said the endorsement from such a strong progressive voice in government could help shape the dynamics of his race to represent Assembly District 37, which includes Long Island City, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Sunnyside and Woodside.

Ardila will face Sunnyside attorney Johanna Carmona — who was endorsed by Nolan — as well as Sunnyside community leader Brent O’Leary, LIC businessman Vlad Pavyluk and Sunnyside lawyer Jim Magee in the June 28 Democratic primary.

In 2021, Ardila mounted a strong challenge to Councilman Robert Holden, receiving 45% of the vote.

Cabán became a progressive star in Western Queens when she nearly upset then-Queens Borough President Melinda Katz in the 2019 race for Queens District Attorney.

“It is an honor to have Council Member Tiffany Cabán’s endorsement for this campaign. She is a bold leader who represents a new approach to public safety and public health that will help lift our communities up,” Ardila said. “I am running for Assembly because it’s time for a change. I know how hard it is today for New Yorkers to make ends meet. I’m going to fight tooth and nail on behalf of tenants, seniors, working families, and our immigrant neighbors.”

Ardila is a lifelong Queens resident and first-generation American, the son of a Colombian father and Honduran-Cuban mother. He said he understands the hardships of working-class families and he’s running to improve the public schools, the criminal justice system and housing policies.

“Having Council Member Cabán’s support is a tremendous vote of confidence in our campaign’s vision of a more equitable New York,” Ardila said. “I know that working together we will help bring about the progressive change our communities need and deserve.”