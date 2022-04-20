Crocs-wearing burglar sought for ripping off mailboxes in Ridgewood building: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a Crocs-wearing burglar who may have pulled off an inside job on Sunday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the suspect used a key to enter a three-story residential building on Fresh Pond Road near 71st Avenue. The man then used a U.S. Postal Service key to open the resident’s mailboxes and remove the contents “without permission or authority” to do so, police said.

An NYPD spokeswoman said the exact contents of the mailboxes have not been determined yet and that the investigation continues. The suspect fled the scene in a gray SUV that had been parked in front of a fire hydrant on Fresh Pond Road.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man and his getaway vehicle on Tuesday. He was wearing a pair of white Crocs and black-rimmed eyeglasses, a dark v-neck shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.