Group of four sought for assaulting man at the Broadway bus depot in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for four men who ganged up on a man as he stood inside the bus terminal at the 74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights last month.

The 21-year-old victim was standing at the bus depot at Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue at around 11:30 on the night of Monday, March 29, when the four suspects approached him and pushed him up against the wall, police said.

Two of the assailants began to punch the victim in the face while the other two rifled through his pockets removing a cellphone, according to authorities. The attackers all fled southbound on Broadway.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the crew outside the transit hub.

One wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a heavy black winter jacket, black pants and white sneakers. A second suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with black sweatpants and white sneakers. The third man wore a gray hoodie and gray jacket, light-colored pants and white sneakers and carried a cane while the fourth member of the crew wore a winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.