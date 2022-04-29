Four men stab bystander outside Corona nightclub during brutal attack: NYPD

The NYPD released surveillance video of a brutal beatdown involving a stabbing outside of a Corona nightclub earlier this month.

The 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights is looking for four men who took part in the attack in front of the El Pasillo, a bar and nightclub located at 37-69 103rd St., just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The four assailants became involved in an argument with a bouncer outside the club after they were denied entry, and they turned on a 46-year-old bystander who attempted to intervene in the dispute, police said.

The video surveillance shows two of the suspects kicking the man, one of the attackers striking him with a belt and the fourth suspect stabbing him three times, police said. The four assailants ran off and remain on the lam.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was in critical condition with three stab wounds and pain and bruising to his face. Police said his condition has stabilized.

One of the suspects wore a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap, a two-tone gray and black sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers, according to authorities. A second suspect wore a Chicago Bulls jersey over a black long-sleeved shirt, with a red bandana around his neck, black jeans and white sneakers.

A third assailant wore a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, and the fourth suspect wore a red baseball cap. Black sweatshirt, black jeans and red sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.