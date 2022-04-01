Cops looking for heavily tattooed suspect who allegedly slashed a man in Jackson Heights

This suspect should be easy to spot.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a man in connection to an assault a block away from the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue transit hub in mid-March.

On the night of Friday, March 18, in the vicinity of Broadway and 73rd Street, a 26-year-old man and a heavily tattooed man began to argue. The tattooed man grabbed a knife from an unattended food cart and allegedly slashed the victim in his face, police said.

The assailant fled westbound on Broadway. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who had unkempt hair. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.