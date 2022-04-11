Howard Beach convenience store sells winning lotto ticket worth over a quarter-million dollars

A second prize-winning lottery ticket, worth more than a quarter-million dollars, was sold at a Howard Beach convenience store last week.

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that the LOTTO ticket worth $254,505 was sold at the Subway Stop located at 7 Coleman Sq.

The winning numbers are 12 – 18 – 24 – 51 – 53 and a Bonus Number 45. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

The jackpot for the drawing to be held on April 13 is $9 million. To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from the field of one to 59.

New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11:21 p.m. A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.