Queens grand jury indicts Flushing woman for murder in fatal stabbing of immigration attorney: DA

Flushing resident XiaoNing Zhang, 25, has been indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned Wednesday, April 13, in Queens Supreme Court on murder and weapons charges in the stabbing death of Flushing immigration attorney Jim Li last month.

Zhang, of Kissena Boulevard, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a six-count indictment charging her with murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and harassment in the second degree.

According to the charges, on March 14 at around noon, police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 136-56 39th Ave. in Flushing. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Jim Li in his fourth-floor office bleeding from multiple puncture wounds. The 66-year-old immigration lawyer was rushed by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he died as a result of the injuries.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Zhang was still in the victim’s office when police arrived. Her clothes were allegedly stained with blood and two knives were recovered, including one found in Zhang’s jacket pocket.

“As alleged, this was a brutal attack that ended in tragedy,” Katz said. “The defendant showed up in her attorney’s office armed with two knives and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the neck, shoulders and torso. She was still in the victim’s office when the police arrived on the scene and now faces serious charges.”

Justice Holder ordered Zhang to return to court on June 8. If convicted, Zhang faces up to 25 years to life in prison.