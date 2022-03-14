Quantcast
Source: Lawyer-client dispute could have led to fatal Flushing stabbing

QNS file photo

Detectives from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred just before noon on Monday, March 14.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside a commercial building at 136-56 39th Ave. in Flushing and discovered a 66-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his body and neck inside an office.

Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation indicated the homicide may have resulted from an ongoing lawyer-client dispute.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The identity of the deceased man is being withheld pending family notification and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody and charges against her are pending, police said.

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki.

