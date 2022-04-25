Quantcast
Arts & Entertainment

Kew Gardens Hills resident launches new science magic show for kids

By
Wendy Pincus
In her new science magic show, Kew Gardens Hills resident Wendy Pincus shows kids how to inflate a balloon without a pump or their mouth. (Photo via Instagram/Wendy Pincus)

For 20 years, Wendy Pincus of Kew Gardens Hills has been a balloon twister, magician and a children’s party clown performing at various events in New York City. Now, she’s launching a science magic show to teach children about the harmful effects pollution has on the environment. 

Pincus is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) as well as the World Clown Association. She is the author of “How to Make Popular Balloon Animals for Parties.” She is the founder of Daisy’s Art and Magic that strives to stand out from other children’s entertainment companies by being unique and innovative. 

Photo via Instagram/Wendy Pincus

“I started as a clown, but over the years I’ve been to a lot of balloon conventions and have taken courses and watched videos on YouTube,” Pincus said. “I enjoy working with children and it’s fun and creative to twist balloons and use my imagination.”

Her new science magic show features Pincus as a wacky scientist demonstrating how water mysteriously disappears when poured into a cup, the making of artificial snow, optical illusions and how science can be used to fight pollution on Earth. 

“For example, there’s a science trick I do that uses hydrophobic sand that doesn’t get wet. I show how it works and how it can be used to clean up an oil spill,” Pincus said.

In observance of Earth Day, Pincus’ latest short video shows how a special type of paper made out of cellulose dissolves in water in less than a minute and is environmentally friendly. According to Pincus, she had wanted to do something different that would capture children’s imagination. While her first video of doing an optical illusion is featured on her Instagram page and YouTube, Pincus says she will be working on more videos for the web. 

“It’s taken a lot of research and this is something that I had wanted to do for the past few years,” Pincus said. “I’m also reading up on science that would be interesting to children. I hope to bring the show to in-person events in the future.”

