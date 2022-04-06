Knife-wielding man sought in Jamaica Chinese restaurant robbery: NYPD

Police from the 106th Precinct are looking for a knife-wielding suspect who robbed a Jamaica Chinese restaurant last month.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, the suspect entered New Chun Feng, a restaurant located at 125-18 Liberty Ave., pulled out a knife and demanded cash from a 32-year-old female worker, police said.

The woman complied and the suspect fled on foot with $900 in cash. There were no injuries, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man who was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, a dark baseball cap, white pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.