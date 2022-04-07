Man sought in bank robberies in Bayside and Rego Park: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct and the 111th Precinct are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with a bank heist on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified man walked into the Chase Bank located at 215-16 73rd Ave. in Bayside at around 3:16 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash to one of the tellers, police said. The suspect fled with $1,000.

Investigators believe this is the same crook who robbed a Chase Bank in Rego Park last Friday afternoon. In that incident, the suspect entered the bank around 4:40 p.m. on April 1 and approached the teller’s window. He proceeded to pass a note to the 31-year-old female bank teller that demanded cash. The teller, in fear for her safety, complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect taken at the Bayside Chase branch Tuesday and described him as 5’10” and in his 30s. He was wearing a Guess sweatshirt and shorts over blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.